Due to online threats, some students stayed at home before of the Oxford school shooting.

After a 15-year-old allegedly opened fire at his high school in Oxford Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, killing three pupils and injuring eight others, allegations surfaced that several students had stayed home due to internet threats.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Detroit’s ABC-affiliated station WXYZ that officials had heard threats were circulating before to the shooting, but he cautioned against believing social media reports until further evidence is available.

According to WXYZ, “We’re also hearing that there were reports that someone had said something or known something.” “Until now, none of that was known to us. So, if there’s any information, that’s the kind of thing we’ll want to know about and be on top of.” However, one mom told reporters that her son was scared enough about threats that he remained home on Tuesday. Her son texted many cousins, she said, telling him they didn’t want to go to school. He then asked his mum whether he could do his coursework online from home.

“This couldn’t be random,” the mom, Robin Redding, said on NPR’s Up First on Wednesday.

Redding didn’t elaborate on the threats her son allegedly overheard, but she did say there was a lot of animosity among students and at the school.

“This senseless violence, kids killing kids, has to stop,” she remarked.

The Washington Post reported that Redding’s son, Oxford senior Treshan Bryant, had heard rumors that someone was intending to “shoot up” the school.

According to the newspaper, he remarked, “That instills a lot of terror in a kid.”

In November, Oxford High School published two messages on its website, one of which addressed online allegations regarding a school threat. A vandalism incident was the subject of the other letter.

Someone threw a deer skull into a courtyard from the school’s roof, as well as painted windows on the roof and a concrete location adjacent with red paint, according to Principal Steve Wolf’s November 4 letter.

During a Tuesday news conference, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe claimed the deer head incident was “completely unconnected” to the shooting.

“We are,” said a message from school administration posted online on November 12. This is a condensed version of the information.