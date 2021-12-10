Due to Omicron, Scots have been advised to cancel their Christmas gatherings.

Public Health Scotland has advised that you cancel your Christmas parties due to mounting fears about a mutant coronavirus strain that scientists believe is significantly more transmissible.

Dr. Nick Phin, director of public health science and medical director at Public Health Scotland, advised people to postpone their holiday parties to aid in the coronavirus fight.

“To assist limit the spread of Covid-19, and in especially Omicron,” he stated, “I would strongly recommend people to postpone their Christmas gatherings to a later date.”

The call comes as Scotland reports another another Omicron case, raising the total number of Omicron cases to 109.

According to the latest Scottish Government numbers, 16 coronavirus deaths and 3,196 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily Covid-19 death toll in Scotland is now at 9,688, based on persons who initially tested positive for the virus over the previous 28 days.

“There is much that we still need to learn about Omicron, but early research suggests that this new Covid version is significantly more transmissible,” Dr Phin stated in his plea to Christmas revelers.

“A number of Omicron outbreaks associated to parties have shown the impact of this transmissibility in recent weeks.”

“While we still need to learn more about the severity of Omicron disease and the efficacy of immunizations, there are critical things we can do now to help protect ourselves and our kids.”

“I understand that everyone wants to celebrate this holiday season, especially after the pressures of the last 20 months, but we can all do our lot to safeguard ourselves and our loved ones by postponing some plans.”

People should use lateral flow devices at least twice weekly and if they are socializing with people outside their family, according to the health organization.

It further stated that in addition to vaccinations and boosters, people should adhere to other public health recommendations such as handwashing and wearing face masks.

According to the most recent numbers released on Thursday, 4,358,725 persons in Scotland received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 3,967,477 received their second dose, and 2,000,915 received a third dose or booster.

