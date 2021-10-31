Due to music being played at an Afghan wedding, the Taliban are allegedly shooting down guests.

According to local town residents, a wedding in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province turned tragic on Friday when claimed Taliban members shot and killed three individuals amid a fight over whether music could be played.

According to NBC News, at least ten people were hurt in the confrontation, which occurred after three shooters ordered that the wedding party cease playing music. Two locals stated they recognized the gunman as Taliban fighters from the area.

One of the residents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told NBC that the gunmen “were aggressive in their disputes with the family holding the wedding ceremony and other citizens.” “Their disagreements escalated into an armed confrontation,” he said, adding that the gunmen “fired fire, killing three persons and injuring ten others.” The three attackers were not Taliban militants, said to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, although the incident did occur over a music issue. The Taliban has so far apprehended one person, according to Mujahid, with operations underway to apprehend the other two suspects.

However, a separate member of the Taliban’s intelligence department, speaking on the condition of anonymity, informed NBC that the gunmen were Taliban members.

Following the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan in August, the Taliban reclaimed control of the country. Previously, the organization dominated the country from 1996 to 2001, following a rigid interpretation of Islam that prohibited women from attending school or working, and outlawed music and art in public.

Despite the fact that there is no formal ban on music in Afghanistan, Mujahid stated in August that music is prohibited under Sharia Law, implying that the rigid order will be reinstated.

“In Islam, music is forbidden,” Mujahid explained. “However, rather than pressuring people, we hope to encourage them not to do such things.” According to The Washington Newsday, the group’s attitude is based on a hadith—a narrative of the Prophet Muhammad’s sayings—that claims, “those who listen to music and singing in this world, on the Day of Judgment, molten lead will be poured into their ears.” However, in Islam, that interpretation is not commonly accepted.

The founder and head of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, Ahmad Sarmast, had stated that This is a condensed version of the information.