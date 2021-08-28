Due to low hours and month-long training, there is a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers.

As the 2021-2022 school year begins, the country is experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the employment of additional bus drivers, but it isn’t the only difficulty plaguing millions of students when in-person classes restart. The dearth of people interested in filling the posts is a bigger concern.

Oak Park City School District Operations Manager Steve Burnett spoke with WDIV about the current bus shortages in his area.

“Too many people are remaining at home, and these jobs need to be filled. Burnett stated, “I’ve travelled all the way to Hawaii, and there are signs up in every state I visit.”

The Michigan Association for Pupil Transportation’s executive director, Dave Meeuwsen, also spoke to WDIV about the widespread shortages. Many of Michigan’s bus shortages, according to Meeuwsen, are due to “long hiring processes.”

“It takes about a month to train someone. So it’s not like I can post a job ad for a bus driver today and hire you the next day,” Meeuwsen explained.

He also stated that the part-time opportunities available are simply insufficient for certain Michigan residents.

“It’s a difficult time because it’s not a full-time job,” Meeuwsen explained. “It’s a couple of hours in the morning, a couple of hours in the afternoon, with the possibility of a field trip here and there. Maybe a midday run, but bus driving isn’t enough to sustain a family.”

Cash incentives are being used as a motivator for possible new bus drivers in several places across the United States.

According to The Associated Press, a Montana school district is giving $4,000 bonuses and allowing people to test drive buses in the hopes that they will accept the job.

Another school district in Delaware is offering $700 to parents who arrange their own transportation. A school district in Pittsburgh had to postpone the start of classes owing to a transportation shortage.

Joanna McFarland is the co-founder and CEO of HopSkipDrive, a school ride-service company that monitors school bus difficulties. According to McFarland, who is headquartered in Los Angeles, “nearly 80% of districts that answered were having problems locating adequate bus drivers” in March.

McFarland stated, “It’s definitely at a breaking point.”

