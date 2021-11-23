Due to LeBron James’ suspension, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to save almost $500,000 in taxes.

While LeBron James, the superstar of the Los Angeles Lakers, was suspended for one game on Monday, the tax consequences of his suspension may work in his team’s advantage.

After a bloody incident with center Isaiah Stewart during the Lakers’ Sunday battle against the Detroit Pistons, James, 36, was suspended one game without pay by the National Basketball Association (NBA). James was suspended by the NBA for “recklessly punching Stewart in the face and sparking an on-court brawl,” according to the league. This is James’ first ban in his NBA career, and ESPN analyst Bobby Marks estimates that he will lose $284,004 as a result. The Lakers, on the other hand, will receive half of that money in the form of a tax credit, totaling $142,002.

According to Marks, the team will save $532,508 as a result of this credit.

The NBA’s luxury tax regulation has resulted in this amount. Teams whose overall payroll exceeds the salary cap are penalized by this complicated tax system.

The NBA, unlike most other sports leagues, has a soft salary cap. This means that clubs can go over the cap, but they must pay a sliding scale for each dollar they spend over it.

The tax rise per dollar increases as a team exceeds the cap. The Lakers have a payroll of about $157 million, much beyond the NBA’s current $112 million salary ceiling.

This explains how the Lakers saved $532,508 while only obtaining a $142,002 tax credit from a single game.

Los Angeles has been wary of the luxury tax in the past, reportedly refusing to resign shooting guard Alex Caruso to avoid paying fines. Caruso eventually chose the Chicago Bulls as his new team.

The Lakers are currently in eighth position in the Western Conference with a 9-9 record. The squad wants to go further in the playoffs than they did last year. The Lakers had high expectations coming into 2020-21, but they had a disappointing season and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

When James joined the Lakers in 2018, he promised to turn things around for a franchise that had been suffering for several years. This is a condensed version of the information.