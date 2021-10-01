Due to jury prejudice concerns, Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health record will not be used at trial.

A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health records cannot be introduced as trial evidence due to jury prejudice concerns.

During the trial, defense counsel for the white men who chased and killed the 25-year-old Black man as he ran through their neighborhood tried to depict Arbery as a violent young man with a bad past, but the verdict has set new restrictions.

Judge Timothy Walmsley of the Superior Court decided that a registered nurse’s “very dubious judgment” that Arbery had a mental disorder during his first and only visit to a mental health services provider in 2018 could unjustly prejudice a jury.

According to Walmsley’s judgement, “there is no indication that the victim was suffering from any mental health issue, or had otherwise decompensated” on February 23, 2020, the date Arbery was slain.

The case is set to go to trial on October 18, with jury selection beginning on that day.

Even in death, the judge held, Arbery’s medical privacy trumped the rights of the individuals on trial to a strong defense.

According to prosecutors, Arbery was only running on that date when his father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued him down in a pickup truck in their community just outside of Brunswick, approximately 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Savannah.

William “Roddie” Bryan, a bystander who joined the chase, recorded Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery as he hurled punches and reached for McMichael’s shotgun. Arbery was unarmed when he was slain by three close-range shotgun shots.

After the video was leaked online more than two months later, on May 5, the McMichaels and Bryan were arrested and charged with murder. The case was taken up by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the next day, and all three guys were quickly apprehended.

The McMichaels and Bryan, according to defense attorneys, did not conduct any crimes. They claimed the McMichaels suspected Arbery of being a burglar after he was caught on video cameras inside a house in the process of being built. The lawyers for Travis McMichael claimed that he shot Arbery in self-defense.

Both McMichaels’ attorneys did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment.

Kevin Gough, one of Bryan's lawyers, praised the attention to detail and study.