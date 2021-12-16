Due to ‘Incredibly Prejudicial Testimony,’ Harvey Weinstein may face a retrial.

Harvey Weinstein’s case could be retried by a five-judge appellate court panel.

Judge Sallie Mandanet-Daniels of the New York panel argued that using testimony from women whose sexual assault allegations were not part of his charges resulted in an unfair trial. The panel also showed interest in a retrial and maybe a total reversal of the conviction.

“Let’s enrage the jury by claiming that he assaulted his brother during a meeting. I just don’t see how you can strike a balance on that “Manzanet-Daniels opined. She also described the testimony of unrelated victims as “very prejudiced.” In February 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of rape after forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant and sexually assaulting an actress. The Wednesday panel focused on testimony not linked to those cases, but rather Weinstein’s long history of similar complaints.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Barry Kamins, stated, “The jury was overwhelmed by such prejudiced, terrible evidence.” “This was a character assassination attempt on Harvey Weinstein. People were portraying him as a negative person.” In New York, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in jail. He is also accused of abusing five women in California between 2004 and 2013. In January, a decision on whether or not to seek a new trial is likely.

Weinstein was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault coming from allegations of a rape in the mid-1990s by actress Annabella Sciorra.

The decision marked a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement, which began with people coming forward with charges against Weinstein. He maintains his innocence and claims that any sexual activity he engaged in was voluntary.

Burke, the Manhattan judge who presided over Weinstein’s trial, enabled prosecutors to enhance their case with testimony from three women who claimed Weinstein sexually assaulted them as well, but whose accusations were dismissed in the New York case.

The rules for inviting witnesses to speak regarding so-called “previous bad actions” differ by state, and this was a point of contention in Bill Cosby’s successful appeal of his Pennsylvania sexual assault conviction. New York’s standards are among the most stringent, thanks to a landmark ruling in a poisoning case from 1901.

Weinstein’s lawyers contended that supplementary testimony went beyond what was generally permitted, such as elaborating on motive, opportunity, purpose, or other factors. This is a condensed version of the information.