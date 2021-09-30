Due to increased demand for natural gas, heating bills in the United States might rise by as much as 30%.

Because the price of natural gas has more than quadrupled in the last year, heating expenditures in the United States are expected to jump by as much as 30% this winter.

The high prices coincide with the recovery of the pandemic, as more households and businesses burn all types of fuel. Increased demand will almost certainly raise heating costs all throughout the world.

The Associated Press quoted Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, as saying, “Consumers got acclimated to very low costs last year since everything was stopped down because of the epidemic.” “Now that everything is back online, industry is resuming, and natural gas is being used in significant numbers again, everything is coming back online. As a result, the price is rising.”

Natural gas expenses in the United States might be up to 30% higher this winter, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, with the average cost of heating a home going from $572 to $750 from the same time last year.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Because of the rising pricing, numerous natural gas-dependent businesses in Europe and Asia have gone out of business. In recent weeks, four tiny British energy startups have failed. Fertilizer manufacturers who use natural gas as a feedstock are having difficulty. Heavy industries that require a lot of heat, like aluminum or cement, are also affected.

Bidding wars between power firms in Europe and Asia over shiploads of liquid natural gas are driving up the price. Prices are also rising in the United States, where some natural gas is converted into liquid and shipped to Europe and Asia. Consumers around the world are seeing increased gas bills as a result of the increasing costs. Analysts predict that costs will grow much more during the winter, when customers are most reliant on gasoline.

Furthermore, Europe used a lot of natural gas to heat homes during the cold weather last winter, leaving storage tanks with insufficient fuel. Then, because the summer was less windy than usual, wind turbines didn’t produce as much energy as they should have. As a result, countries have been burning more natural gas, further depleting reserves.

At the same time, according to analyst Carlos Torres Diaz, Russia cut its natural gas supplies to Europe. This is a condensed version of the information.