Due to his work with an anti-Muslim group, Muslim Organization fires Ohio Director Romin Iqbal.

After an inquiry, the Ohio branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) sacked its director, Romin Iqbal, on Tuesday. He had been giving information about the organization to an anti-Muslim group.

CAIR spokeswoman Whitney Siddiqi claimed the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT), which the Islamophobia Network described as “selling Islam as an inherently radical, violent, and antagonistic faith,” was the group Iqbal was working with during a Wednesday briefing.

An independent forensic expert revealed “conclusive proof that Iqbal had spent years documenting CAIR network meetings and transferring information regarding CAIR’s national advocacy activity” to the IPT, according to a news release.

Iqbal agreed to his role after being informed of all the evidence against him, according to CAIR-Ohio.

CAIR spokesman Edward Mitchell said the Muslim rights group sent a message to IPT members informing them of the information they discovered and advising them not to delete any proof they may have.

“We understand how painful this is. We understand how frightening this is “Siddiqi explained. “We realize it’s a sentiment that many of us can’t put into words right now. However, our mission to safeguard and defend Muslims is larger than any one person, and this has only served to excite and re-energize us in our efforts.” Since last week, Iqbal has been suspended. Through his attorney, Dave Thomas, he declined to comment.

IPT has been contacted for comment by phone and email.

It was a “betrayal and enormous abuse of trust,” according to Nabeel Raazi, who leads the board of CAIR’s Columbus-Cincinnati area, which Iqbal had controlled since 2018.

IPT has a history of propagating “hate, hatred, and anti-Islamic falsehoods,” according to Siddiqi, including labeling CAIR a terrorist group.

After Iqbal’s shooting on Tuesday, local authorities and the FBI were informed about a box containing AR-15 rifle components that was discovered to have been shipped to the group’s Columbus, Ohio, office. She stated that the package is being held in a secure area.

According to her, the organization also identified a string of recent purchases from ammo and gun dealers using a CAIR-Ohio credit card that Iqbal managed.

Siddiqi stressed that the group has no idea who bought the weaponry, what they were bought for, or where they were shipped.