Due to his humorous reaction when his owner adds “cocaine” to his grocery list, an ex-police dog has become a Tik Tok sensation.

Dante, who was two years old at the time, only worked with the police for six months before getting stabbed by a knife, but he hasn’t forgotten what he learned.

Davey Rutherford, his new roommate, has been putting the German Shepard to the test by casually throwing ‘trigger phrases’ into conversation.

He posted a video to TikTok showcasing his dog’s reaction to the phrase “cocaine,” demonstrating that despite being retired, Dante is still “on the job.”

Davey, 34, claims his dog picked up the phrase during a drug bust in Queensland, Australia, involving a celebrity.

He said to TeamDogs: “The ‘Get A Bag’ Squad was his first and only assignment. Out of a team of three K9s and four cops, he was the top dog.

“They employ an innovative procedure in which the K9s are given a brief taste of the cocaine as a reward for making a successful raid.

Dante listens to Davey read out his shopping list in the video, then pulls his head towards him when he mentions ‘cocaine.’

Davey closes it by assuring Dante that he is merely joking.

“I’m still here three weeks later completely addicted,” one TikTok user stated, while another said, “I’ve watched him and his reaction over and over again.”

“That dog was about to rat on you to his old uniform mates,” a third joked.

The video has received over 700,000 likes and has been seen over 40,000 times.