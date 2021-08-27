Due to high winds, a kite surfer dies after colliding with a beach house.

Strong winds carried a Florida kite surfer more than 400 feet before slamming him into a Fort Lauderdale home’s wall.

The man, identified on social media as Fred Salter, 61, of Fort Lauderdale, was taken to the hospital shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday and pronounced dead about three hours later, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

According to the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale fire authorities reported Wednesday that strong gusts scooped up the kite surfer and drove him into the side of the beachside mansion.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Gollan described the incident as “a bizarre accident.” “The storm arrived rather rapidly. There’s no way of knowing when a burst of wind will hit.”

In Fort Lauderdale, the house was in the 2600 block of Atlantic Boulevard.

A giant orange kite appeared to be trapped and blowing against the side of the house Wednesday, according to a video sent to Twitter by Frank Guzman, a journalist with WSVN-TV.

#BREAKING: A kite surfer on Fort Lauderdale Beach is fighting for his life after being swept into a structure. With serious injuries, the man was transported to the medical hospital. pic.twitter.com/QL6NhBkPtK

August 25, 2021 — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7)

“A kite surfer on Fort Lauderdale Beach is struggling for his life after being swept into a building. Guzman tweeted at the time, “The man was brought to the trauma center with major injuries.”

Salter was a long-time kite surfer, according to a buddy who spoke to Local 10 News.

Mike Bradley remarked, “I keep thinking I should’ve been there this morning,” but “I can’t think that because Freddy was a very intelligent waterman.”

“And it’s amazing how quickly things can change on the ocean. It’s insane,” he continued.

Many of the photographs on Salter’s Instagram feed show the keen kite surfer moving on his board feet above the sea.

According to the website Surfer Today, kite surfing, also known as kite boarding, is a sport that “blends features and characteristics of wakeboarding, surfing, windsurfing, snowboarding, paragliding, and skating.”

Kite surfers utilize boards to ride along the sea while attached to big hand-controlled kites.

“In the first decade of the twenty-first century, kiteboarding became the fastest-growing sport,” according to Surfer Today. This is a condensed version of the information.