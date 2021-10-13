Due to her refusal of the COVID vaccine, a mother was denied a liver transplant.

Due to her refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a woman in Ohio was denied liver transplant surgery.

According to Fox 8 News in Cleveland, Michelle Vitullo has stage 4 liver cancer and began seeing doctors at the Cleveland Clinic in 2019.

Jim Vitullo, Vitullo’s husband, emphasized the sacrifices and commitments his family made in order for his wife to receive the transplant, telling a local news station that he had to quit his job “because of all the visits,” and that he “ended up sleeping literally hundreds of days” in his car due to the surgery’s cost.

Angela Green, Vitullo’s daughter, was just found to be an exact match for a liver transplant, and the Cleveland Clinic has scheduled the procedure for the end of September.

Vitullo and her family, on the other hand, are against obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine for religious and medical grounds, prompting the Cleveland Clinic to postpone the liver transplant procedure.

The Cleveland Clinic advised Vitullo’s daughter to prepare for the surgery, but two weeks later, the family was informed that they were no longer on the list because they had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Green described the experience as “heartbreaking.”

The COVID-19 vaccine, according to Vitullo’s spouse, is “against our principles,” and the scenario is “a major error.”

Green said her family had avoided the COVID-19 immunization because of blood clots and “heart difficulties.”

“Those aren’t meant to happen from a vaccine,” she told Fox 8, “and we don’t feel comfortable taking on that many risks.”

“The health and safety of our patients is our top priority,” Cleveland Clinic said in a statement to The Washington Newsday. COVID-19 immunization is required to be an active transplant candidate or living donor, according to Cleveland Clinic safety criteria for solid organ donation. Vaccination is especially critical for the safety of these patients.” “Medications given following an organ transplant decrease a person’s immune response,” the statement said, “for the transplant candidate, in addition to a major procedure.” COVID-19 can cause serious difficulties in those with compromised immune systems since their bodies are less capable of fighting and recovering from infections. The vaccines that have been approved by the FDA have been found to be safe and effective. This is a condensed version of the information.