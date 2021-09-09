Due to her father’s employment, an 11-year-old girl and her terrified family are threatened with death in Afghanistan.

A Merseyside campaigner is working to save an Afghan family who has been threatened by the Taliban with death.

Mursal, 11, and her family are attempting to flee the country, which was just taken over by the Taliban, because her father’s work as a judge, who previously imprisoned members of the now ruling party, was threatened with death.

The Taliban have already slain another relative of the family, who was also a judge.

Mursal and her family had been granted permission to evacuate to the United Kingdom for safety reasons, and they were waiting to board an evacuation flight at Kabul Airport on August 26 when a terrible bomb exploded just 200 meters away, killing 175 people and injuring many more.

A soldier describes the tragic images he witnessed at an Afghan airport as civilians attempted to evacuate.

Following the incident, evacuation planes were halted, and the last British troops left two days later, leaving Mursal and her family, which includes ten children, trapped and in grave danger.

The UK government is now urging any Afghans with the proper documentation to leave the country by land and travel to a neighboring nation. This travel might cost up to £20,000, according to the family.

Now, a woman from the Wirral has started a campaign to try to save the family from the risks and death threats they are facing.

Rebecca Mortby, 33, is from the Wirral and attended university in Liverpool, where she met a member of Mursal’s family.

That relative requested Rebecca, the family’s young mother, to assist them in leaving Afghanistan and crossing into England, as they are legally authorized to do.

Rebecca is spearheading the effort because it’s critical to keep the family’s names disguised due to the dangers they face, which is why all photographs of them have been obscured.

She started a crowdfunding effort and has already received over £3,500, but this is not near enough to ensure Mursal and her family can flee to safety in the United Kingdom.

