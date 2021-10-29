Due to gerrymandering tactics, Illinois Democrats receive a “F” grade for redistricting.

According to the Associated Press, an independent evaluation group gave the new Illinois congressional district design a “F” grade because of the gerrymandering practices border drawers utilized to give Democrats a major edge.

The design, which would abolish two of the few Republican-held districts while adding one for Democrats in 2022, was labeled as “extremely uncompetitive” by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project.

The practice of drawing congressional district lines in a way that benefits one political party over the other is known as gerrymandering. The Illinois Democrats’ endorsement of the technique today to keep their hold on the state is a departure from the larger party’s criticism of Republican gerrymandering, according to the Associated Press. Some are accusing them of hypocrisy.

Democrats and Republicans would be split 14-3 under the revised plan. The map, which consists of a variety of irregular forms, has been dubbed “America’s most extreme gerrymander” by Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust. Kincaid remarked, “This is a desperate map from a desperate party.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Both parties utilize gerrymandering, though Democrats have been more vocal about it since the GOP used it in 2011 to gain massive electoral advantages for the next decade. Former President Barack Obama gave a speech about America’s broken political system at the Illinois Capitol, where he once served as a state senator, claiming that gerrymandering — packing a party’s supporters into one district or dispersing the other party’s voters for political advantage — was the reason nothing got done in Congress.

Democrats in some places went so far as to fight for independent commissioners to establish boundaries that they gave up their own power. Holder also became chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which has supported legal challenges to Republican-drawn maps in states such as North Carolina and Virginia.

Meanwhile, Democrats in Illinois have done everything they can to maintain power and ensure that it supports their candidates in elections through 2030. Despite the loss of a seat owing to population decrease in Illinois, the map was intended to generate a congressional delegation of 14 Democrats and three Republicans beginning in 2022, a change from the present 13-5 split. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan organization that examines maps, gave Illinois’ maps a “F” for giving Democrats a considerable advantage. This is a condensed version of the information.