Due to fraternity harassment, an Illinois black student claims he needs a police escort.

Due to racist and homophobic harassment from members of a local fraternity, a Black college student in Illinois has requested police escorts while on campus.

Targeted harassment of Arluan Van Hook, an 18-year-old sophomore engineering student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, began in March, according to KSDK, a local television news station.

“According to what I’ve heard, all African Americans are on welfare and rely only on government help. I’ve been referred to as the “n-word,” “he stated “I was dragged through the dark woods and pushed around.” He told the television channel how much the allegation had cost him.