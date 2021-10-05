Due to food shortages, half of Afghan children under the age of five are expected to be malnourished.

According to the Associated Press, UNICEF expects that half of Afghanistan’s children under the age of five will suffer from malnutrition due to food shortages.

During a visit to a Kabul children’s hospital, UNICEF’s deputy executive director for programs, Omar Adbi, remarked, “There are millions of people who are going to starve, and there is winter approaching, COVID is raging, and the whole social system has crumbled.”

According to the Associated Press, a Kunar lady brought her extremely malnourished 3-year-old child to the hospital. Fighting between the Taliban and the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), according to Nargis, has devastated villages and their access to basic needs.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The world has been waiting to see if the Taliban will follow through on their promises of tolerance and inclusion for women and ethnic minorities. However, the international world has expressed its displeasure with Taliban activities thus far, such as increasing restrictions on women and the appointment of an all-male cabinet.

Protests against the Taliban’s policies toward women continued on Tuesday, with female instructors and students holding posters reading “Education is a Right” in a Kabul private school. The rally was staged inside to avoid retaliation from the Taliban, who have lately made demonstrations without government approval illegal.

According to a spokesman, Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders met with Iranian officials in a bid to improve trade links, which are critical to filling the country’s cash-strapped coffers as it teeters on the verge of economic collapse.

According to Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi, the Taliban met Monday with a delegation from neighboring Iran to discuss how to control trade between the two nations. They agreed to extend business hours at the Islam Qala border crossing from eight to twenty-four hours per day, improve tariff collection, and improve roads. Afghanistan’s customs revenue is a major source of domestic revenue.

The UK despatched two envoys to meet with top Taliban officials on Tuesday, according to the UK prime minister’s office. There were no other details supplied.

Afghanistan, which is heavily reliant on aid, is experiencing a cash problem as assets in the United States remain frozen, while disbursements from international organizations, which once accounted for 75% of the country's revenue, are now only accounting for 25%.