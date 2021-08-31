Due to flooding, the Bonnaroo Music Festival has been canceled four days before its scheduled start date.

Because to flooding in Manchester, Tennessee, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been canceled for 2021.

The festival’s organizers announced on Twitter Tuesday, “We are incredibly heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo.” “While the weather for this weekend appears to be perfect, Centeroo is now flooded in several spots, the ground is highly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point where we can’t drive in or park vehicles safely.”

“We have done everything we can to keep the show going,” the tweet thread continued, “but Mother Nature has handed us a huge amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of choices to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience.”

The festival will return in June 2022, according to the announcement. It further stated that any tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded to the original mode of payment in as little as 30 days.