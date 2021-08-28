Due to fight complaints, a pub with a “good crowd” was permitted to stay open later.

Despite its owner acknowledging that there have been fights on the premises, a bar in Wirral has been awarded a later licence.

On Fridays and Saturdays, Charlie’s Bar on Bebington Road in New Ferry closes at 1 a.m., and one hour earlier throughout the rest of the week.

Its owner, Charlynne Blackburn, planned to offer alcohol until 4 a.m., but after meeting with Merseyside Police, she backed down.

Update on the puppy who was allegedly strangled and beaten by its deceitful owner

She requested permission to open and serve alcohol until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 1 a.m. the rest of the week, during a hearing of Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel today.

Despite allegations of disturbance at the pub, the panel gave Ms Blackburn the requested operating hours, but stipulated that alcohol be served only until 30 minutes before closing time.

These hours were approved on the condition that a bouncer be stationed at the door on Friday and Saturday nights, and that an incident book be kept of any aggressive, criminal, or anti-social activities.

“We tend to have a decent crowd on the whole,” Ms Blackburn said, explaining why she wanted a longer license. We have a wonderful regular clientele and only a few out-of-town visitors.”

“If people want to continue their evenings, they feel they have to go to Birkenhead or Liverpool right now,” she added.

“They don’t want to go to Birkenhead because they don’t think it’s safe, and going to Liverpool is too expensive for them.”

The bar owner, on the other hand, stated that her establishment would enable people to continue drinking in New Ferry if they so desired.

A neighborhood resident had expressed concern about increasing crime, disruption, and noise if the additional hours were allowed, according to the three member panel.

David Burgess-Joyce, a Conservative councillor, inquired about accusations that the bar was allowing people out the back door after its permitted hours had expired.

Ms Blackburn, on the other hand, said that anyone looking at the pub’s security cameras could tell that this was not the case.

When asked why people would make such charges by fellow Tory councillor Andrew Hodson, “The summary has come to an end.”