Due to “fall,” Elton John has postponed his Yellow Brick Road UK tour until 2023.

The Yellow Brick Road tour by Elton John has been postponed, according to the musician.

His forthcoming UK and European tour, which included two gigs at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena in 2021, will now take place in 2023.

The initial tour dates were postponed because to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is the second time the tour has been postponed.

Due to the delay, fans who purchased tickets for the Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour’s Liverpool dates when it was announced in 2018 will have to wait five years to see the artist perform.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC: On The Waterfront: Line up and all you need to know

According to the Mirror, Elton John said today that he was hurt in a fall and will be unable to perform this year.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am compelled to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023,” the 74-year-old told supporters on his official Instagram page this morning.

“At the end of my summer break, I tripped and landed awkwardly on a hard surface, and my hip has been in a lot of agony and suffering ever since. Despite intense physiotherapy and professional care, the pain has worsened, making it increasingly difficult to move.”

He revealed to his supporters that he is having medical treatment, stating, “I have been recommended to have a surgery as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and ensure there are no long-term consequences.” I’ll start an intense physiotherapy program to achieve a complete recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

Instagram

Elton John told his fans that he will still play at the Global Citizen Live charity concert on September 25 because he doesn’t want to let the organization down.

Followers wished him well in response to the tweet, while also expressing their disappointment at a second postponement of seeing the star on tour.

“Wishing you a very rapid recovery,” one well-wisher commented, while another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Get well soon Sir Elton.”

The Yellow Brick, to be precise. “The summary has come to an end.”