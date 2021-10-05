Due to Facebook and Instagram outages, several small businesses have lost thousands of dollars in revenue.

The Associated Press stated that while many users were inconvenienced by Monday’s six-hour ban on Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, millions more who use the social media sites to run their businesses or connect with others experienced far more catastrophic consequences.

The disruptions on Facebook and Instagram cost small businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue.

“Today’s outage highlighted our dependency on Facebook—and its properties like Whatsapp and Instagram,” said Brooke Erin Duffy, a communications professor at Cornell University. She went on to say that social networking sites are vital to the livelihoods of a large number of workers.

Sarah Murdoch, the owner of Adventures with Sarah, a travel firm located in Seattle, said she requires Facebook Live videos to advertise her excursions. She lost thousands of dollars in bookings due to the interruptions.

“I’ve explored other platforms because I’m afraid of Facebook,” Murdoch added, “but none of them are as strong for the type of stuff I create.” “It may only be a few people, but we are tiny enough that it hurts,” she said of her losses.

When all three services went dark on Monday, it was a harsh reminder of Facebook’s strength and reach, given the photo-sharing and messaging apps are owned by the social media giant.

The absence of WhatsApp has left many people puzzled around the world. According to tech pollster Mobile Time, the messaging service is by far the most commonly used app in Brazil, with 99 percent of all smartphones having it installed.

WhatsApp has grown indispensable in Brazil for communicating with friends and family, as well as at work (many businesses use it to interact with customers), at college, and for ordinary transactions like ordering food.

Appointments were difficult to make at offices, various services, and even the courts, and phone lines became overburdened.

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians in Haiti and throughout the world were concerned about the WhatsApp outage.

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians in Haiti and throughout the world were concerned about the WhatsApp outage.

Many of the country's more than 11 million residents rely on it to warn one another about gang violence in a specific area or to communicate with relatives in the United States about money transfers and other urgent matters, while Haitian migrants traveling to the United States rely on it to find one another and share vital information.