Due to data protection laws, nuisance calls and SMS messages could face hefty fines.

In a shake-up of data protection legislation, harsher fines for nuisance calls and SMS messages are being explored.

Currently, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) can sanction businesses up to £500,000, but the government intends to align it with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which has a higher maximum penalty of £17.5 million or 4% of their annual global revenue.

In the last 18 months, there has been an increase in unwanted commercial calls.

With the commencement of a 10-week consultation, it is one of numerous plans to transform the UK’s data landscape post-Brexit.

A greater remit for a reformed ICO, as well as the introduction of an independent board and chief executive, are at the heart of the changes, which will take effect in November when the Government’s preferred choice, John Edwards, takes over as Information Commissioner.

The government also intends to reduce the 65,000 data protection complaints handled by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) each year, allowing officers to focus on larger cases involving substantial harm rather of the low-impact complaints that make up the great majority.

Changes could also mark the end of permanent web cookie notices, which outgoing Commissioner Elizabeth Denham encouraged her G7 peers to adopt earlier this week in a meeting.

“Personal data is being utilized in ever more innovative ways, and it is only appropriate that the government looks to ensure a legislative framework that is fit for the future,” she added.

“A framework that continues to be independently controlled in order to provide high levels of protection for people while also delivering social and economic benefits.

“As the work progresses, my office will provide constructive advice and feedback, including through our public response to the consultation, to ensure that the ICO can properly regulate this legislation,” said the ICO.

The UK now has the freedom to “build a new world-leading data policy that unleashes the power of data throughout the business and society,” according to Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden.

“Data is one of the world’s most valuable resources, and we want our laws to be based on common sense rather than box-ticking,” he said.

“These measures will protect people’s data while ushering in a new golden age of prosperity and creativity right across the UK, as we.”

