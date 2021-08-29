Due to Covid, Vernon Kay will miss his This Morning debut, and Eamonn Holmes will take his place.

Eamonn Holmes will in in for Vernon Kay, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his This Morning debut on Tuesday.

Holmes also stated that he will fill in for Alison Hammond, who would be absent from Monday’s broadcast due to “illness.”

Before Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned from their summer break, Kay was scheduled to join the line-up for three days alongside frequent guest host Rochelle Humes.

“Just when you thought you’d gotten rid of me…,” Holmes, who has been co-hosting the show with Ruth Langsford this summer, tweeted on Sunday.

I’m off the bench due to illness alongside @AlisonHammond and @vernonkay.”

Kay said that he had tested positive for Covid in an interview with The Sun.

“I’m really devastated that, due to a positive Covid test, I won’t be able to present on This Morning with Rochelle next week, nor do Radio 2 guest hosting and Steve Wright’s cover, two legendary shows that I’ve been a fan of for decades,” he told the newspaper.

Kay was supposed to host on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. It’s unclear whether he’ll continue to host on Wednesday or Thursday.

On Friday, Humes was supposed to meet up with Hammond, but it’s unclear if Hammond will be able to make it. Hammond has been silent about her sickness.

Dermot O’Leary, a regular Friday co-host, will host portions of the show live from Manchester, where he will be located in preparation for the charity football match Soccer Aid.