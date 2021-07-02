Due to Covid variant dangers, Australia will cut passenger arrivals in half.

As areas of the country emerge from lockdowns, Australia prepares to cut commercial passenger arrivals owing to coronavirus threats.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced during a meeting with state and territory leaders that the country will decrease its weekly passenger ceiling from 6,000 to 3,000 by July 14 to relieve demand on hotel quarantine.

Australia already has some of the strictest border controls in the world in place to prevent Covid-19 out.

The new limits would exacerbate the difficulties encountered by 34,000 Australian nationals and permanent residents who are stranded abroad and have registered with the government to return home.

The government will charter more planes to fly Australians back home, but the commercial passenger arrivals cap may be extended until next year.

“If medical advice changes between now and then, if medical advice suggests we can change that, then of course the National Cabinet has always been receptive to that advice, and we’ll continue to monitor that,” Mr Morrison said to reporters, referring to his decision-making meetings with state and territory leaders.

He continued, “We wouldn’t want to keep those caps in place any longer than we had to.”

Since last week, over half of Australia’s population has been quarantined due to coronavirus clusters, largely of the Delta variety, which is thought to be more contagious.

On Friday, several cities in Queensland and the Northern Territory were released from lockdown.

After a woman and daughter tested positive in Brisbane, the state capital and the surrounding Moreton Bay area will stay under lockdown until Saturday.

The most concentrated cluster is in Sydney, where 31 new cases were reported on Friday, the most in the current outbreak.

The two-week lockdown in Sydney is set to end on July 9.

Throughout the epidemic, Australia has been relatively successful in controlling clusters, with less than 31,000 illnesses and 910 deaths in a population of 26 million people.

The greater infection rate of the Delta strain has revealed the susceptibility of Australia’s population, of which just 8% are infected, according to government data. (This is a brief piece.)