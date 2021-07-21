Due to covid, Royal Mail delays are predicted in one region of Merseyside.

After a wave of Royal Mail employees were forced to self-isolate, residents in one Merseyside area have been advised to expect post disruptions.

The so-called “pingdemic,” which has prompted thousands of workers to stay at home after being notified by the NHS Test and Trace App, has now affected posties.

Greene King has had to close 33 of its pubs in the last week, while Iceland’s president Richard Walker told the BBC that COVID has forced the company to lay off over 1,000 people and shutdown a number of locations.

“The health and safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority,” a Royal Mail representative told The Mirror.

“Due to COVID-related absenteeism, we are experiencing some service disruption in a small number of places.

“In impacted locations, we are focusing on providing our clients with the most comprehensive service possible.”

Staff shortages are hurting the PR8 postcode in Southport, as well as eleven other places around the UK.

The Royal Mail delivery delays come as customers are being cautioned not to fall for a new delivery scam text that is circulating.

Scammers text consumers saying that a parcel has been returned to a Post Office branch or Royal Mail depot, but the message isn’t genuine.

The following areas and postcodes are affected by staff shortages:

Blackpool (BA1 and BA2) Bath (BA1 and BA2) (FY1 to FY6) Henley on Thames (EN1, EN2, EN3) Chorley (PR6) Debden (IG7, IG8, IG9, IG10) Enfield (EN1, EN2, EN3) (RG9) Middleton is a member of the Middleton family (M24) Plympton (TQ12, TQ13) Newton Abbot (PL7) Southport (PR8) Rochdale (OL11, OL12, OL13, OL14, OL15, OL16) Rochdale (OL11, OL12, OL13, OL14, OL15, OL16) Rochdale (OL11, OL12, OL13 (BN11, BN12, BN13, BN14)