Due to COVID overcrowding, a man claims his wife is being treated in a hospital hallway.

Ralph Boyd told WESH 2 News in Florida that his wife, Ileen, recently acquired pneumonia and was advised to seek treatment at a hospital by her doctors.

According to WESH 2 News, Boyd took his wife to South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Florida, but was told there were no rooms available owing to a spike in patients afflicted with the new coronavirus.

“I phoned a nurse and they said they had like 40 patients lined up outside waiting for rooms, and it’s even worse at ORMC [Orlando Regional Medical Center],” Boyd told WESH 2 News, adding that the overcrowding was caused by COVID-19.

Boyd told WESH 2 News that he and his wife are both properly vaccinated against the new virus, but he’s not sure if the hospital will be able to provide her with a room.

“There isn’t any other choice. According to WESH 2 News, “every other hospital in central Florida is in the same scenario.”

Florida has observed an increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, there were at least 16,849 verified COVID-19 hospitalizations as of August 20, up 166 percent from the previous high point in July 2020.

COVID-19 patients account for 34% of hospitalizations in Florida, according to the Florida Hospital Association. Only 14% of inpatient beds and 6.9% of critical care unit (ICU) beds are now available, according to the data.

“At a big Florida medical system, half of the COVID-19 cases are under 40, indicating that the threat is real.” To protect yourself, get vaccinated. In a statement, Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, stated, “Get vaccinated to ensure you will be there for your family.”

Boyd appealed with community members who are reluctant to wearing masks or taking the COVID-19 vaccine during an interview with WESH 2 News.

“What is the point of fighting against masks? Why join the clamor of those who dispute the vaccine’s efficacy? Boyd told a local news site, “It’s stupid.”

