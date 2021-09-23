Due to COVID, Nobel Laureates will receive their awards in their home countries.

According to the Associated Press, Nobel Awarding awardees will collect their prizes in their home countries as the prize ceremonies are scaled back for a second year owing to the COVD-19 pandemic.

The Nobel Foundation stated, “It is now clearly evident that this year’s Nobel ceremonies in December—when the laureates are celebrated in Stockholm and Oslo—will be a combination of digital and physical activities.”

The COVID-19 outbreak threw a wrench into plans to celebrate the 12 Nobel laureates who will be honored in 2020. Smaller events were organized across Europe and the United States in place of the main meal.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Between October 4 and 11, the winners of this year’s Nobel Prizes in chemistry, literature, physics, medicine, and economics, as well as the Nobel Peace Prize, will be announced.

The presentation activities will be intertwined with an awards ceremony at Stockholm City Hall on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel Prize founder Albert Nobel’s death, according to the organization. The Nobel Peace Prize is given in Oslo, Norway, because Nobel desired it for personal reasons.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is considering inviting the Nobel Peace Prize winner or winners to Oslo, according to the foundation. In mid-October, the group aims to announce the format of its events.

In a statement, Nobel Foundation Executive Director Vidar Helgesen said, “I think everyone would like the COVID-19 pandemic to be gone, but we are not there yet.” “Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic’s course and foreign travel opportunities, the 2021 laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries.”

The organization is “looking forward to reaching even more individuals around the world by leveraging new formats and digital solutions,” according to Helgesen.

“It is evident that the award ceremony and banquet will receive less attention in Stockholm and Sweden, but we attempt to create a really lovely celebration of the award winners globally,” he was quoted as saying by Swedish news agency TT.

Looking back on last year’s events, Helgensen told TT that “parts of the digital output gained more worldwide reach than we have seen before.”

A Nobel Prize is worth ten million Swedish krona ($1.15 million). This is a condensed version of the information.