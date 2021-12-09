Due to covid, Martin Lewis outlines how to earn tax relief while working from home.

Martin Lewis, the money saving expert, stated in the final broadcast of the Martin Lewis Money Show before the break for the new year that people might claim up to two years of tax relief.

The government made it such that even if you only work from home for one day during the lockdown, you can still claim the relief for the entire year – and this applies to the 2021/22 tax year as well.

This implies that many people may be entitled for up to £280 in tax relief over two years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that people who can return to working from home for at least the next three weeks, as Plan B takes effect this week.

According to the Money Saving Expert website: "Employees working at home owing to coronavirus measures, if their usual workplace is closed, are eligible for this exemption, according to HMRC. The same is true if you have to work from home because NHS Test and Trace has told you to self-isolate, or because you're self-isolating after being notified by the NHS app." It went on to say: "To be eligible for the tax break, you must have particular extra costs as a result of working from home, and you must declare them. However, allocating additional costs like as heating and electricity is difficult. As a result, you are essentially paying a set cost of £6 every week." How to Make a Claim Employers can offer you a stipend up to this amount, and what they give you is tax-free, so you keep everything (to give you more, it will need to make special arrangements). However, because many businesses are struggling, they aren't doing this (and they don't have to), so you can:If your company won't pay for your extra costs as a result of having to work from home, but you have them, you can request that the sum be subtracted.