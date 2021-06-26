Due to Covid limitations, fans will buy ‘1 million fewer pints’ during England’s match against Germany.

According to a pub trade organization, football fans are expected to buy more than five million pints when England takes on Germany in their next Euro 2020 match – one million fewer than if the Covid-19 limitations were not in place.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) expects to sell eight million pints on Tuesday, with 5.25 million of those sold during the Three Lions’ last-16 match against Germany.

Customers in pubs in England must obey the rule of six, or two homes, when in groups, maintain social distance, and enjoy food and alcohol at tables, according to current coronavirus laws.

The government had wanted to relax the restrictions on June 21, but it was postponed until July 19 due to concerns about the Delta variant.

According to the BBPA, beer sales will be 1.3 million pints lower during England’s match than if it were broadcast in pubs without restrictions.

According to the trade organization, bars in England will lose more than £5 million in income during the game.

According to it, some of its members have indicated that beer sales have been fewer than expected so far during the Euro 2020 tournament.

According to a BBPA poll of 1,000 pub-goers conducted at the end of May, 85 percent of pub-goers believe that current Covid-19 limits will negatively impair their experience of watching Euro 2020 in pubs this summer.

If all restrictions were abolished, half of the respondents claimed they would be more likely to watch games in a pub.

“No matter the circumstance, England vs Germany is always a significant match,” BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said.

“We know many bars haven’t seen the boost in business that they had hoped for from the Euros,” she continued.

“Without standing and group size constraints, as well as social separation, the number of individuals who can enjoy the Euros at the pub is drastically reduced.

