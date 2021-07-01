Due to Covid interaction, the sentencing of a troll who attacked a Tory MP has been postponed.

After claiming to have been in direct communication with someone who has Covid-19, the sentence of an abusive troll who sent threatening comments to a Conservative MP has been postponed.

Reece Cuthbert, a former Dundee hospital nurse, admitted to sending abusive Facebook messages to Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson in July 2019.

Cuthbert, of Dundee’s Haddington Avenue, was due in court on Thursday morning to be punished for sending Mr Thomson messages that were “grossly insulting” and “indecent, obscene, or menacing in nature.”

However, according to his lawyer, the 26-year-old was unable to attend because “he had been in direct touch with someone with Covid and had been urged to self-isolate and take a test.”

Cuthbert took a test last Friday, according to the lawyer, but he claims he has not yet received the results.

Sheriff Gregor Murray decided to defer sentencing until Friday, July 9, after Cuthbert’s counsel asked him to put his “cynicism and skepticism aside.”