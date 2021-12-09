Due to concerns about Omicron, the council meeting has been canceled.

One Merseyside council has decided to postpone its final full council meeting of the year due to new covid limitations.

The meeting was scheduled for next Wednesday to address proposed boundary changes, adjustments to the council’s constitution, and a review of the borough’s gambling policy.

On the agenda was also a report on an executive decision “made as a matter of extreme urgency” concerning how the council’s household support budget should be spent.

However, following the government’s announcement last night that ‘Plan B’ will be enforced in the face of rising omicron cases, requiring people to work from home as much as possible, Knowsley Council has decided to cancel the meeting due to covid fears.

“The full meeting of the Council, which was intended to take place on Wednesday 15 December 2021, will be deferred until the New Year because there were no time important items of business on the agenda for the meeting,” a Knowsley Council spokesperson stated.

This evening’s planning committee meeting will continue on as planned, with attendees able to view the proceedings via webcast.

Knowsley Council’s decision comes as Liverpool Council voted overwhelmingly to ask the government to draft legislation allowing councillors to attend ‘hybrid’ meetings, in which they can participate virtually as well as in person.

In light of yesterday’s government news, Sefton Council has clarified that there are no present plans to modify the way council meetings are held.

Due to the threat of the omicron variant, the Local Government Association LGA) has also called on the government to ensure councils can return to online meetings. According to a statement on the Local Government Association website, “In light of the Government announcing a move to remote working to slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant, the Government must urgently bring forward emergency legislation to allow councils to hold meetings remotely as well as hyb.”

“Even without include members of the public and reporters, holding face-to-face council sessions with supporting staff could easily entail up to 200 individuals in one room.”

“Elected officials are putting the public’s health at danger.””

