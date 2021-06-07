Due to church abuse, a German cardinal has offered to resign.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, a renowned German cardinal and close ally of Pope Francis, has offered to resign as archbishop in protest at the Catholic Church’s treatment of clerical sexual abuse allegations, pronouncing the church to be at a “dead end.”

Cardinal Marx’s resignation letter to Pope Francis was published online in numerous languages by the archdiocese of Munich and Freising, and the cardinal said Francis had given him permission to do so.

The 67-year-old cardinal added in the letter, “It is important to me to bear responsibility for the calamity of sexual abuse by Church leaders over the last decades.” But he also issued a call to his colleagues bishops to utilize the scandal as an opportunity to preserve and reform the church.

Cardinal Marx, who chaired the German Bishops’ Conference from 2014 to 2020, claimed that there had been “a lot of human failings and administrative faults, but also institutional or “systemic” failure” over the last decade.

Between 1946 and 2014, at least 3,677 people were molested by clergy in Germany, according to a church-commissioned investigation published in 2018. According to the report, more than half of the victims were 13 or younger at the time of the abuse, and about a third of them were altar boys.

Another study was released earlier this year on the church’s treatment of alleged sexual abuse in the country’s western Cologne diocese. The archbishop of Hamburg, a former Cologne church leader who was chastised in the report, submitted his resignation to the pope and was given an indeterminate period of “time out.”

In his letter, Cardinal Marx stated that his offer was “a personal signal for a fresh beginning, for a new awakening of the Church, not only in Germany.”

He went on to say, “I’d like to convey that the Gospel mission, not the ministry, is in the foreground.”

Cardinal Marx’s willingness to quit was a remarkable act that exposed the credibility issue that the sexual abuse scandal had inflicted on Germany, as well as other countries.

