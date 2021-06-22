Due to an increase in coronavirus delta variant cases, the Silver Jubilee Bridge event has been postponed.

Fears of an outbreak of the Delta Covid strain have forced the cancellation of a big event on the Silver Jubilee Bridge this weekend.

The ‘bridge takeover,’ billed as a “once in a lifetime chance,” was scheduled for this Saturday as part of Halton’s Borough of Culture 2021 celebrations and to commemorate the historic structure’s 60th birthday.

It had been planned for participants to cross the bridge in phases, with groups such as new moms with prams or teens looking to make a fashion statement segregated into parts.

Halton Borough of Culture 2021 events have been confirmed.

Concerns about Covid had previously ruled out the idea of large crowds gathering to observe the crossing, which would instead be webcast live on YouTube.

However, the event has been postponed due to concerns about rising Delta variant Covid quantities, according to organizers.

“It is with great sadness that, after advice from Public Health, the council has made the difficult decision to postpone the Borough of Culture Bridge Takeover event on Saturday, June 26,” a Halton Council spokesman said.

“Halton is currently a Covid ‘Enhanced Response Area,’ together with the whole of the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire, and much of the North West.

“Covid infection rates continue to rise rapidly in Halton and surrounding areas, owing primarily to the Delta strain.

“We want to express our gratitude to everyone who worked tirelessly and professionally to put the event together, as well as all of the participants who came forward to assist make it a memorable occasion.

“We will try to reschedule the event at a later time.”