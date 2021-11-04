Due to age restrictions, AstraZeneca has withdrawn its application for vaccine approval in Switzerland.

AstraZeneca has withdrew its application for vaccination clearance in Switzerland, citing the country’s medical regulator’s desire to limit the vaccine’s use to those over the age of 50.

According to the Associated Press, the vaccination “is generally well accepted in individuals 18 years and above,” but some European governments have suggested that it only be administered to older persons because of its link to blood clots.

“The vaccination has been found to be efficacious against all severities of COVID-19, across current variations of concern, and across all adult age groups,” according to AstraZeneca.

Despite its faith in the vaccine, AstraZeneca has “chosen not to pursue the marketing license for its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland,” according to the company.

The decision was based on Swissmedic’s “requirement to restrict the indication to adults 50 years and older,” according to AstraZeneca.

Following AstraZeneca’s withdrawal of their application, Swissmedic stated in a statement that “no fresh authorisation applications for COVID-19 vaccines are presently pending in Switzerland.”

Swissmedic, on the other hand, has given the go light to BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for citizens.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

AstraZeneca said it “has been in close dialogue with the authority and has continuously delivered the relevant research results and other important information and documents” since it began rolling applications for authorization in Switzerland in October 2020.

The AstraZeneca vaccination was approved by the European Union’s medical regulator earlier this year, despite the fact that Switzerland is not a member of the EU. After it was associated to extremely uncommon blood clots, particularly in younger people, authorities in various European nations suggested that it be used predominantly in older age groups.

In the United States, the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been authorized for use. In July, the company announced that it had opted to seek full regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, rather than the fast-track emergency use authorization that had been planned.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was found to be 79 percent effective in preventing symptomatic occurrences of COVID-19 in a previous study of 30,000 participants, including older adults. There were no serious illnesses or hospitalizations among vaccinated volunteers, compared to five among dummy shot participants — a tiny amount, but consistent with data from the United Kingdom and other nations indicating the vaccine protects against the worst. This is a condensed version of the information.