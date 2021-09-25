Due to a “technical fault,” Channel 4 and More4 have been taken off the air.

According to the broadcaster, Channel 4 and More4 fell off the air this evening owing to a “technical fault.”

Viewers said that for roughly 25 minutes, television displays displayed a still from a program before resuming to normal broadcasting.

The channel was claimed to have frozen again a few moments later.

Other users said that More4 was showing flashing pictures on its screen, and that Film4 and E4 were also affected.

In a tweet, the broadcaster stated that two channels were off the air for the time being, but did not specify the others.

“Channel 4 and More4 are presently off the air owing to a technical issue,” it said. We’re working hard to get them back up and running as soon as possible.”

Channel 4 and More4 are thought to have resumed regular programming.

S4C, the Welsh language public service television broadcaster, also tweeted that a fire at a distribution center in London was causing problems.

“Unfortunately, we are experiencing technical difficulties as a result of a fire at a London distribution center,” it said. Apologies.”

Separately, Channel 5 was reported to be experiencing technical difficulties and was taken off the air this evening.

Some viewers claimed that all they saw on the station was a message that said, “We sorry for the interruption.” We’ll get back to you as soon as possible.”

“We did fall off air due to technical issues,” a Channel 4 representative stated, “and steps were taken to put this right as soon as possible.”

“S4C’s transmissions were lost on the Freeview platform for most of the evening due to a fire alarm at a television distribution hub in London on Saturday night,” a spokeswoman for the channel said.

“S4C broadcasts on Sky, Freesat, Virgin Media, S4C Clic, and the BBC iPlayer were unaffected. BBC, ITV, C4, C5, Paramount, and E Music were among the other channels affected. S4C regrets that all those who were unable to watch their favorite programs on Saturday evening were unable to do so.”

A representative from Channel 5 has been contacted for comment.