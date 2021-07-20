Due to a stalemate over a child’s death, a renowned brain surgeon will be on desk duty for the next 18 months.

Sasha Burn, a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon and member of the hospital’s Deep Brain Stimulation team, has been under investigation since December 2017 and has been barred from performing clinical work since January 2020.

Between December 1 and December 4, 2017, Ms Burn, who formerly worked at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, was the on-call consultant when a youngster identified as Patient A deteriorated and died.

The youngster underwent two surgical procedures to drain fluid from their brain, all of which were performed under the supervision of Ms Burn, with whom she spoke through text and phone call.

Despite the fact that Ms Burn was not in the building or participated directly in the surgery, she was investigated by Alder Hey supervisors after an initial Root Cause Analysis (RCA) study of the patient’s death revealed “concerns” about her decision-making.

The circumstances surrounding Patient A’s death and the concerns raised about Ms Burn’s practice remain unknown, but a High Court ruling outlined a convoluted situation that prevented a highly competent surgeon from operating on unwell infants.

“Considerable sensitivities were at play in the investigation,” said High Court judge Mrs Justice Thornton DBE in her decision.

Concerns about a medical negligence lawsuit, as well as tensions between and among staff/the Claimant in regard to the events under investigation, were among them.

“It is clear… that events had an emotional impact on certain employees.”

Alder Hey has been investigating the incident for three years, according to the court, and has commissioned external assessments from the Royal College of Surgeons and an Australian neurosurgeon throughout that time.

Ms Burn and other Trust employees met with Patient A’s parents, who had expressed concerns about his care, according to the court.

Patient A’s death was also investigated by Ms Burn’s legal team at the Medical Protection Society.

