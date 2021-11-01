Due to a staff shortage, American Airlines has canceled over 350 flights for the fourth day in a row.

More than 350 flights were canceled by American Airlines on Monday, extending a fourth day of service problems caused by a personnel shortage.

According to FlightAware, a flight tracking website, American cut more than a third of their schedule on Sunday, or over 1,000 flights.

According to the Associated Press, nearly two-thirds of Sunday’s cancellations were due to a shortfall of flight attendants, while the remaining cancellations were due to pilot shortages.

Many flight attendants stated they worked their maximum allowable hours for October in the final days of the month, leaving planes with insufficient cabin staff.

During the peak of the pandemic, American Airlines, like many other airlines, advised airline employees to resign and collect unemployment benefits. Despite this, air traffic resumed earlier than planned this year, leaving airline companies short-staffed.

“As we continue to deal with pandemic-related difficulties, flight attendant staffing at American remains challenged,” said Paul Hartshorn Jr., a spokesperson for the union that represents American’s flight attendants.

Other domestic airlines are having difficulty getting off the ground following the pandemic for a variety of reasons, the most contentious of which is company decisions over vaccine mandates.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

High winds disrupted flights at American’s busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, on Thursday and Friday (DFW). According to FlightAware, American was unable to secure pilots and flight attendants for scheduled flights, resulting in nearly 1,900 cancellations nationwide from Friday through Sunday.

Over the weekend, the airline’s chief operational officer, David Seymour, stated that assistance was on the way. He stated that roughly 1,800 flight attendants will return from leave on Monday, and that more will be hired before the end of the year. He added that the airline is also employing pilots and reservation agents.

Long after the howling winds in Texas eased, American continued to blame cancellations on last week’s weather, which irritated some regular customers.

“The weather situation frustrates me because that is how they avoid financial responsibility. I pity the people who are stranded somewhere and (American) refuses to provide them a hotel coupon “Craig Beam, a real estate agent for health-care clients, agreed. “It’s obvious to me that they have a staffing problem.” The maiden flight of Beam. This is a condensed version of the information.