Due to a significant gas leak, residents were instructed not to even smoke a cigarette.

Due to a large gas leak caused by a burst pipe, people in Banks have been warned to keep windows closed and “not even smoke a cigarette.”

The pipe ruptured during road construction on a housing subdivision behind Aveling Drive.

Residents have been advised not to cook or put on lights while the leak persists, with the gas hissing out the pipe audible.

“We’ve been warned not to open windows, not to cook, and not to touch sockets or switch lights on,” one resident told The Washington Newsday. A digger has collided with a pipe near the roadworks.

“No one was wounded, and I didn’t hear the pipe break, but I could hear it escape.”

Another local resorted to Facebook to express her dissatisfaction with the situation. “Anyone living in Aveling Drive and neighboring areas should close their windows and avoid using gas appliances,” they added.

“The construction workers have hit a gas line in the road they are digging, and they are now racing around the neighborhood urging people not to light a cigarette. It stinks like a gas station.”

“We got a call at 1215 to a complaint of damage to a gas main and we arrived on site by 1pm,” said a spokeswoman for Cadent, which runs the local gas network. The underground main looks to have been damaged by a third party.

“Our crews have investigated the nearby buildings and everything appears to be in working order. Although no one has been evacuated, a temporary cordon has been set up around the surrounding area to keep things safe while our team works to fix the damage.”