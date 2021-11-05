Due to a shortage of snowplow drivers, a $200 per hour offer to clear roads has been made.

In Massachusetts this winter, a significant snowstorm could be followed by a flurry of cash, as several communities are giving large sums of money to individuals ready to clear the roads.

Snowplow drivers are critical to the effective operation of services. They are relied upon by police, firefighters, and paramedics to keep traffic moving while assuring the safety of the roads.

However, due to a driver shortage in the state last year, the roads were unable to be properly cleared of the snow.

Communities have responded by offering incentives to individuals with their own trucks and a commercial driver’s license to ensure it doesn’t happen again this year.

Paul Cohen, the Town Manager of Chelmsford, stated that he needed people to start immediately and that he was offering sign-up bonuses to drivers.

According to NECN, signs advertising for drivers can be seen along the roadway in the town, which is about 24 miles northwest of Boston.

He told the network, “This is a problem that has been going on for a few years and it’s growing worse.” “It’s just a need because the weather is approaching.” Meanwhile, Chris Ferrera, the proprietor of a towing company in Chelmsford, said, “We can’t find anybody.” “That’s an issue because I can’t respond to the requirements of the municipality or community that I work for,” he told the network. “So who’s going to fill that void?”

According to NECN, Chelmsford is paying $110 per hour. Rates in Worcester, about 40 miles west of the state capital, range from $85 an hour for someone driving a pick-up 4 by 4 to $175 an hour for someone driving a Loader Cat 944.

The city of Lowell is offering up to $155 per hour, while Sandwich is offering $125 per hour. According to NECN, Watertown in Greater Boston is paying hourly rates of over $200.

According to May 2020 data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average hourly wage in Massachusetts was $33.66 across all occupations.

Paying a Reasonable Rate

Mike Ruby, a Chelmsford resident, told the network that he thinks the charges are reasonable.

"Considering the fact that you have to bring your truck, stay up all night to prepare, and the truck has to be running, I believe it is.