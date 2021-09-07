Due to a shortage of officers, the city of New York would release ‘worst kind criminals’ from Rikers Jail early.

Due to a scarcity of prison personnel, dozens of inmates on New York City’s Rikers Island are set to be released early, including some designated as “worst sort criminals.”

The early release of the offenders was supposed to begin on Thursday, but it was postponed after Hurricane Ida’s remnants hit the city, killing 13 people, according to the New York Post, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

“[Mayor Bill de Blasio] wants to close Rikers Island, and he will take advantage of any opportunity to free the inmates… He’ll be gone in three months or less and wants to free as many prisoners as possible, according to one source.

According to a source, officials have not disclosed the identities of individuals scheduled for early release because de Blasio “doesn’t want the criticism he got last time when he released dangerous felons.”

“Only the worst kinds of criminals are remain in jail: those who have been arrested with guns, who have been shot, who have committed sex crimes… No one has been arrested for shoplifting, according to the source.

The current batch will join the more than 1,500 people who were released last year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. According to The Washington Post, the first batch of inmates released dropped the jail’s population to 4,363, a low not seen in more than 70 years.

According to statistics provided by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, the number had already risen to 5,730 by July. One of the factors contributing to the increase in inmate population was an increase in gunshots and major assaults.

Last month, jail guards protested the working conditions at Rikers Island, which had led many prison officers to resign.

“It’s worse than when you’re on the verge of collapsing. “They are the worst they have ever been in the history of Rikers Island,” claimed Pat Ferraiuolo, head of the Correction Captains’ Association.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) confirmed that the problems in the facility have gotten worse recently, which they blamed on a large number of sick or unavailable personnel. Mayor de Blasio also attributed the deteriorating conditions at Rikers on “the impact of COVID-19,” as well as “unacceptable absenteeism.”

According to the DOC, around 3,500 officers out of 8,500 called in sick in July or were medically exempt from working with inmates. Meanwhile, another 2,300 people are said to have gone missing in July.

Due to a staffing deficit, two detention units are said to be without corrections officers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.