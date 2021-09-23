Due to a shortage of lorry drivers, BP is closing garages across the UK.

To prevent gasoline supplies from running out, the oil giant will curtail deliveries to stations, but just “a handful” of locations would be affected, according to the company.

The organization stated that it was working diligently to rectify the matter.

Hannah Hofer, BP’s head of UK retail, told ITV that the situation seemed to be “terrible, very bad.”

Ms Hofer also urged the government to pay attention to the “urgency of the situation,” claiming that the petrol giant was down to two-thirds of the “usual forecourt stock levels” required to ensure “smooth operations.”

The length of time that stations will be unable to function is yet uncertain.

The store closures are the latest in a string of supply difficulties caused, in part, by a shortage of HGV drivers.

Both the pandemic and Brexit have contributed to the industry’s perfect storm of a crisis, with the DVLA’s backlog of driving tests limiting the number of new drivers available to help alleviate the problem.

For the low stock, BP’s strategy is to provide 80 percent of normal service to 90 percent of stations.

During the scarcity, it is expected that motorway service stations will be prioritized and refilled as usual.

Last week, Iceland was forced to cancel 250 weekly shop deliveries, demonstrating the severity of the scarcity.

This represents a 15% reduction in regular deliveries, and it is occurring because Iceland has 100 driver vacancies.

“The UK is currently short of at least 100,000 HGV drivers – the truckers we all rely on to keep us supplied with food and other everyday needs,” said Iceland managing director Richard Walker.

In the United Kingdom, BP has 300 petrol stations and 900 BP-branded locations.