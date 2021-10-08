Due to a shortage of fast food employees, the corporate office is forced to fill in as cooks and servers.

Due to a labor crisis, a fast-food business is using a top-down strategy to staffing its locations, sending corporate personnel to cook chicken and serve customers.

This week, half of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers’ office personnel was assigned to some of the company’s 530 locations across the United States. They’ll work as cooks and cashiers on the front lines, while others will engage in recruitment, according to Bloomberg.

Raising Cane’s is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and employs 40,000 people. It aims to open more than 100 outlets next year.

However, it, like many others in the restaurant industry, is experiencing a labor shortage, with businesses stating that they are having difficulty finding employees.

Raising Cane’s plans to hire 10,000 workers in the next 50 days, with the help of a recruitment team dispatched to the eateries.

Every staff member, according to the company, has “fried cook and cashier” in their title, starting with the founder and co-CEO.

According to Business Insider, 200 people from the chain’s Dallas office will visit its restaurants, as well as 250 members of its “field team,” which includes marketing and training staff, including senior vice presidents.

“It’s no secret that today’s employment market is difficult, and having the assistance we need ahead of our significant growth next year is important,” said co-CEO AJ Kumaran in a statement, adding, “We’re all in this together, and when our restaurants need us, we’re there.”

According to Business Insider, figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveal that the number of persons employed in the food service business declined in August for the first time since April 2020.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 10.9 million job openings at the end of July, with the biggest chances in the lodging and food services industries.

Restaurant workers have blamed labor shortages on low pay, bad working conditions, and health concerns related to the coronavirus.

Child care, mental health, and opportunities in other industries were also recognized as major contributors in the workforce shortage in a 2021 study by Black Box Intelligence and Snagajob.

