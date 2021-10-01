Due to a shortage of butchers, a Christmas meat shortage is now feared.

Despite a reported lack of butchers, the government claims it is “continue to work closely” with the pig sector. This could have an impact on food availability over the holidays.

According to The Times, ministers are contemplating steps to loosen visa limits for up to 1,000 international butchers.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, according to a spokesman, is aware of labor shortages.

“We recognize the value of seasonal labor and are aware of the difficulties that the pig industry has faced in recent months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and labor shortages, and Defra has been working closely with the pig and processing industries at this time,” he said.

“We are keeping a close eye on the market and will continue to work closely with the industry to seek ways for dealing with the current pressures.”

According to The Times, the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) claims that the industry is short 15,000 workers, forcing its members to focus solely on keeping stores stocked with basic cuts of meat.

“We really should have started making Christmas food from about June or July this year and so far we haven’t,” a BMPA spokeswoman said, “so there will be shortages of party foods and items like pigs in blankets.” Anything that requires a lot of labor could face labor shortages.”

According to the publication, Home Secretary Priti Patel fought the plan to hire foreign butchers.

“We are closely monitoring labor supply and working with sector leaders to understand how we can best ease certain pinch points,” a representative for the Home Office said. Other countries around the world are facing similar difficulties.

“Instead of depending on foreign labor, we want to see firms make long-term investments in the UK home workforce. Our Jobs Plan is assisting people across the country in retraining, developing new skills, and reentering the workforce.

“Through training, career alternatives, wage rises, and investment, the government encourages all industries to make employment more attractive to UK domestic workers.”

Several factors have been wreaking havoc on the UK economy for months, including labor shortages, new immigration laws affecting HGV drivers, and the pandemic’s residual impacts.