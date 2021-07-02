Due to a scarcity of lorry drivers, Haribo is having difficulty reaching grocery shelves.

Due to a shortage of lorry drivers, Haribo has claimed that it is having difficulty getting supplies to stores across the UK.

“As is the situation with many manufacturers and retailers throughout the country, we are experiencing issues with relation to the nationwide driver shortage,” the German candy company, which owns Starmix and Tangfastics, stated.

“To address and respond to this challenge, we are collaborating with partners across the food and beverage industry.”

Retailers and suppliers in the UK are struggling to recruit enough haulage drivers, with experts predicting a “perfect storm” due to a number of factors affecting the industry.

According to the Road Haulage Association (RHA), there is currently a shortage of roughly 60,000 drivers as a result of the pandemic, which prevented around 30,000 HGV driving exams from taking place last year.

Typically, 72,000 people apply to become HGV drivers, with only 40,000 of them passing. Last year, however, only 15,000 people were able to finish training, according to the organization.

Many drivers returned to their country of origin during extended periods of lockdown and restricted movement, according to the RHA, with the vast majority not returning.

According to the RHA, Brexit is also contributing to the shortfall, with many drivers unsure of their rights to work in the UK.

Retailers have been complained about the problems for months, with Tesco and Currys PC World recognizing the problem.

“Retailers are aware of a drop in HGV driver numbers, resulting in small interruption to some supply chains,” said Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.

“Supermarkets are collaborating closely with their suppliers to ensure that customers continue to have access to the same wide range of products.

“While looking for a longer-term solution to this issue, the government must immediately expand the number of HGV driving exams taking place.”