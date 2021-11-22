Due to a rare condition, a woman vomits 70 times every day.

Due to a unique disease that she was diagnosed with in 2008, a woman in England has revealed that she vomits up to 70 times every day.

Leanne Willan, 39, was diagnosed with gastroparesis, a persistent illness that prevents the stomach muscles from moving freely. Willan is unable to eat or digest anything at times, and is forced to stay at home due to chronic nausea and suffering, according to Ladbible.

Willian was equipped with a gastric pacemaker after her diagnosis to help her stop vomiting. Two years later, the device’s battery died, and she began vomiting again at irregular intervals.

Willian recently revealed that her daughter’s illness forced her to keep a safe distance from her.

“Worst of all, it kept me from seeing my kid and family because I was often unwell and in pain. I had terrible reflux as a child. I’d always been a sickly kid. It got increasingly worse once I had my daughter at the age of 22. It was a nightmare, and it was exhausting “According to the Manchester Evening News, she said.

“I was unwell all the time before I was diagnosed. Everything I drank was simply washed away. I couldn’t stop myself. It was always in the back of my mind when it will stop working “she continued.

Willian hasn’t seen her friends or relatives in two years since she hasn’t been able to find work.

Meanwhile, the batteries for the gastric pacemaker cost $13,430, and the 39-year-old has put up a GoFundMe campaign to seek funds to acquire the gadget.

“We’re seeking finances and awareness, and we’ll need (about) $13,000 for surgery, so if you’re able to help, we’d appreciate it if you could donate to help Leanne reclaim her life. As Leanne’s pals, we’re wondering what everyone who is able to donate may do to assist in raising the much-needed funds for surgery “According to the page.