Due to a rare condition, a woman gives birth to a girl who resembles an elderly woman [photos].

A lady in South Africa gave birth to a girl who has progeria, a rare medical ailment that causes her to age prematurely.

The woman, who is thought to be mentally challenged, gave birth to the girl with the support of her mother at her house in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa. According to News 18, the 55-year-old grandma noticed the girl’s complexion was wrinkled and she appeared to be an elderly woman.

The newborn was rushed to the hospital, where physicians discovered she had progeria (also known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome), a rare medical disorder that causes children to age quickly. The girl’s condition, according to the physicians, is owing to the mother’s problems.

The girl’s photos have gone popular on social media, with some mocking her appearance.

“When she (the child’s mother) was in labor, we called an ambulance, but it took a long time to come,” the girl’s grandma told local news site SABC News. As a result, she delivered delivery at home. However, when the birth became complex, we rented a van to transport her to the hospital. We were told she was crippled there. I sensed something odd about her while she was still in the womb. She didn’t cry, and her breathing was through her ribs. That surprised me because it seemed unusual. People are now calling her names, according to what I’ve heard. That is excruciatingly painful. If I had the resources, I would imprison them all.”

The illness is extremely rare, according to neonatologist Martha Mayer.

“Progeria is a hereditary disorder that causes a child to age more quickly. Another issue is that these youngsters acquire heart problems and have a short lifespan. In this hospital, we have never had a child with that condition. It’s extremely rare, perhaps one in every four or eight million people,” the doctor explained.

Meanwhile, Petros Majola, director of the Khula Community Development Project, a children’s rights organization, told the outlet that people need to be educated about the syndrome and that the public should not humiliate the baby and instead help the family.

“Communities must understand that the mother did not ask for her baby to be this way. There is no construction or factory in a woman’s womb that produces babies. “This child needs to be embraced,” Majola told the newspaper.