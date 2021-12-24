Due to a rare condition, a baby is born ‘inside out,’ shocking the mother.

A mother in the United Kingdom was taken aback when she learned that her kid was born “inside out” due to a unique medical problem.

Ashlie Fowler, 29, of Bury, Greater Manchester, was 12 weeks pregnant when doctors informed her that her baby might suffer gastroschisis, a disorder in which the baby’s organs protrude from its tummy.

The medical issue, which is essentially a birth abnormality, causes the abdominal wall to be incompletely formed, causing organs to protrude from the body to the right of the belly button, according to Ladbible. When the kid was delivered, Fowler and her partner, Carl, 29, were in shock.

The tiny one, whom they named Koa, had to spend three weeks in the hospital after undergoing surgery to restore his organs to their proper positions. Koa has returned to his family.

“He’s home now and doing great,” Fowler told Ladbible. “He’s home considerably sooner than he expected to be.”

“Because my boyfriend and I both surf, it’s just a name we’d heard before, and we named him before we knew what was wrong with him.”

“So it seemed extremely suitable when we found out,” Fowler continued.

“His weight is the biggest problem because he wasn’t permitted to consume anything for the first week because his bowels were on the outside.”

The disorder gastroschisis occurs when a baby’s anterior body walls fail to merge properly. Organs leak out of the body since the location isn’t properly enclosed. Fowler was warned about the apparent flaw early on, but she couldn’t figure out what it was.

“I’m not a medical professional, so I didn’t know if it was worse than it sounded,” she said, according to Ladbible.

“Once I started seeing specialists, they were pretty sure he’d be fine.”

"He couldn't be born at an ordinary hospital, so we had to go to a specialised facility." They tried to have a natural birth, but he was breached, so I ended up having a C-section. Within four hours of his birth, they plan to operate on him. I had a C-section, and he was placed in an incubator and rushed away right away. They put all of his organs in a bag after he was born because they didn't want them to dry up or lose heat