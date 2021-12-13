Due to a possible norovirus outbreak, Pittsburgh schools were closed on Monday.

The school district in Pittsburgh has announced that a school will be closed on Monday due to a “high volume” of non-COVID illnesses.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website, the disease at Pittsburgh Carmalt is “most likely” norovirus. The incidents were reported by both students and staff.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), norovirus is “very contagious” and can produce symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea in those who are afflicted. Norovirus is sometimes referred to as the “winter vomiting bug.” According to the CDC, “anyone” can become infected with norovirus and become ill as a result. This can occur as a result of direct contact with an infected person, eating contaminated food, or merely touching contaminated surfaces and then putting unwashed hands in one’s mouth.

The affected school will be closed on Monday to allow for thorough cleaning and to “avoid future infections among students and staff.”

The classes will begin again on Tuesday.

“Diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain are common norovirus symptoms,” the school district noted. “Anyone who has these symptoms should not return to school until they have been symptom-free for 48 hours.” According to the Mayo Clinic, such symptoms often appear within 12 to 48 hours of being exposed. They last one to three days, and most persons who become infected are able to “fully recover” without therapy. However, vomiting and diarrhea can dehydrate some people, such as older adults, newborns, and those with underlying diseases, and the patient may require medical attention.

Norovirus outbreaks can occur “at any time,” according to the CDC. They usually happen between November and April, primarily in “closed and congested” places like schools, child care centers, nursing homes, cruise ships, and hospitals.

Cooking seafood correctly, cleaning fruits and vegetables, and not preparing food for other people while sick are all critical safety practices for preventing norovirus. Handwashing with soap and water is also helpful in preventing norovirus, especially after using the restroom or before eating. When compared to washing hands with soap and water, hand sanitizers aren’t as effective at removing norovirus particles.