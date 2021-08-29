Due to a passport mishap, a vacationing mother must leave her daughter at home.

After a passport mix-up, a mother was forced to leave her 10-year-old daughter behind for a family vacation.

Samantha O’Connor discovered her daughter Ellen’s passport was expired just days before their family vacation to Greece.

According to Dublin Live, the mother from Dublin says they couldn’t cancel the trip because they had spent £3,500 on it and was annoyed by the complex passport renewal process.

“We were double-checking everything when we realized the child’s passport had expired,” she explained.

“It wasn’t like she hadn’t had a passport before, it was only a renewal.” She formerly held two passports.

“I couldn’t move my vacation ahead because I’d have to give up five working days.”

Samantha attempted to speed up the process by contacting local officials, but she was unsuccessful, and she claims she was left with little choice but to leave Ellen with her aunt.

Ellen and her father scheduled a second flight to Greece in the hopes of joining the rest of the family once the passport arrived.

Samantha, on the other hand, claimed that the stress of waiting for the passport had entirely wrecked the family’s vacation.

“I flew out with my other kid here on Saturday,” Samantha told Dublin Live from Kolymbia on the island of Rhodes.

“On the second week, my husband could accompany us out with her (Ellen).”

“However, my entire first week of vacation was spent waiting on the phone and checking emails,” she continued. My first six days here were spent practically sitting by the phone, checking for internet and signal in case someone called, which they never did.”

Samantha said the getaway was a chance for the family to spend quality time together after she had been working throughout the pandemic, and her daughter Ellen was upset that she would not be able to join them for their first holiday in two years.

“At first, she was devastated,” she said. I was heartbroken. I was so upset that I couldn’t even get on the plane because I was afraid of leaving her behind.”

