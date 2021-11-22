Due to a new rule, 26 coal-fired power plants in 14 states plan to stop burning coal.

The Associated Press stated that dozens of coal-fired power stations across the United States aim to quit burning coal or shut down before the end of the decade.

The decision was made to comply with a new wastewater law that requires them to remove coal ash and hazardous heavy metals from the water before dumping it back into streams and rivers. The plants had until October to inform state regulators of their compliance plans.

The rule is projected to affect 75 coal-fired power facilities across the country, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. According to the Sierra Club, at least 26 plants in 14 states have announced that they will no longer burn coal, with 21 plants closing down and five transitioning to natural gas.

According to the Associated Press, the “free ride” these plants have been enjoying is coming to an end, according to Sierra Club lawyer Zack Fabish.

“And their decision to retire by 2028 undoubtedly reflects the reality that many of the subsidies they’ve been receiving in terms of being able to discharge their effluent into the commons are no longer available,” Fabish added.

According to the EPA, the rule will reduce waterway pollutants by 386 million pounds per year and will cost plant operators over $200 million per year.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Years of switching from coal to cheaper, cleaner-burning natural gas and renewables like wind and solar have been spent in the electric power sector. According to the Energy Information Administration, about 30% of coal-fired generating capacity has been retired nationwide since 2010. (Coal use at power plants is forecast to grow by more than 20% this year, the first time since 2014, due to dramatically higher natural gas costs, but the energy agency expects this trend to be temporary.) According to regulatory notices obtained separately by The Associated Press, two of Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired power plants, Keystone and Conemaugh outside Pittsburgh, have stated they will stop using coal and retire all of their generating units by December 31, 2028.

Pennsylvania, the nation’s third-largest coal-producing state after Wyoming and West Virginia, has made a long-term shift away from coal. The percentage of electricity generated by coal in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.