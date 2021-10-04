Due to a new PIP claim guidance, the DWP may be able to provide an extra £600 per month.

Claimants might receive an extra £600 per month from the Department of Work and Pensions.

It comes after the publication of official instructions on claiming PIP and how it has altered during the pandemic.

According to LancsLive, PIP (Personal Independence Allowance) is offered to aid with costs for persons who have a long-term physical or mental condition or handicap.

It can be added to Universal Credit, Employment and Support Allowance, Jobseeker’s Allowance, Working Tax Credit, Income Support, and Housing Benefit.

With the upcoming cut to Universal Credit starting on October 6, this will become much more crucial to consider.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has published an updated handbook explaining the steps involved in applying for PIP, which includes adjustments made during the Covid epidemic. The following is a list of them.

Because PIP is not a means-tested benefit, your income, savings, and whether or not you work have no bearing on the amount you get.

Those between the ages of 16 and the State Pension age can apply for it. You can continue to receive it once you reach State Pension age, but you cannot file your original claim once you are retired.

The Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is divided into two sections: daily living and mobility. The severity of your ailment will determine whether you receive one or both of these benefits, as well as the amount you will receive.

PIP’s daily living component has a weekly rate of £60 for the standard rate and £89.60 for the enhanced rate.

The mobility component of PIP has two weekly rates: £23.70 regular rate and £62.55 enhanced rate.

So the most you may get is £152.15, which is the amount of both enhanced rates, and because PIP is paid every four weeks, that means £606.60 would be deposited into your account each month.

According to the DWP’s most recent PIP figures, there are 2.8 million people on the benefit, with a third receiving the maximum level of payment.

The brochure also lays out a “typical customer path,” which includes the following 13 steps for claiming PIP:

